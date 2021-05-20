SemiFive collaborates with Arm to accelerate custom SoC designs

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SemiFive, a silicon design solutions provider, has joined the Arm ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of application-optimized custom SoC designs built on Arm technology. Through this collaboration with Arm, SemiFive will have access to a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali GPUs, Ethos NPUs, as well as various system and subsystem IP.

Through access to SemiFive's innovative platform SoC solution combined with Samsung Foundry's leading edge process technologies, customers will be able to realize custom silicon for specialized processing with lower cost, faster time to market and reduced development risks, Arm said in a statement. This collaboration enables SemiFive to further expand its differentiated platform SoC solution and ASIC design services and extends the reach of the Arm ecosystem into an even broader range of end markets and customers.

"Samsung Foundry has been investing in its SAFE ecosystem to support our customer's successes. The collaboration between both of our key partners, Arm and SEMIFIVE is another testimony of our foundry ecosystem's trust and confidence," said Jaehong Park, EVP of foundry design platform development at Samsung Electronics, in the statement issued by Arm.

"As Moore's Law comes to an end, specialized processing is rapidly becoming the key to innovation across all forms of compute," said Will Abbey, SVP sales and partner enablement for Arm, in the same statement. "By joining the flourishing Arm ecosystem and licensing this broad range of Arm solutions, SemiFive will be able to combine their deep design solution expertise with a trusted, proven foundation to deliver custom SoCs to enable their customers to differentiate and innovate with specialized processing solutions."