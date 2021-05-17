IT + CE
Pegatron adopts WFH measures for Taiwan after COVID infection
Jay Liu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has implemented a three-team rotation working schedule for its offices in Taiwan starting this week, as an employee has been confirmed a COVID-19 infection case.

Two teams will work from home and one in the offices and then rotate, Pegatron said.

Pegatron pointed out that the infected employee has shown no symptoms and is under quarantine at the moment pending further checkups.

The employee works in an independent office, but the company's three office buildings as well as several smaller independent offices will all be sterilized, it said.

