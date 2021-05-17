Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Global all-in-one (AIO) PC shipments went down 5.5% sequentially to come to 3.37 million units in the first quarter of 2021, due to a high comparison base a quarter ago and shortages of panel and chips.

As the component shortages will continue, the volumes will increase only around 4% sequentially in the second quarter, driven primarily by Apple's new devices.

The share of AIO PCs in global desktop shipments increased in the first quarter of 2021 and their share is expected to expand slightly to 14% in the second quarter.

Hewlett-Packard (HP), Apple, Lenovo, Dell and Asustek Computer remained the top-5 AIO PC brand in the first quarter, with Micro-Star International (MSI) surpassing Acer to become the sixth largest and Acer in seventh place, Digitimes Research's data show.

However, Apple may leapfrog HP to become the largest AIO PC brand in the second quarter, while Acer and MSI will swap places.

Wistron had the strongest sequential shipment growth among ODMs in the first quarter, obtaining new enterprise model orders from HP and seeing Dell increase the proportion of its orders for the quarter. Quanta will remain the largest ODM in terms of shipments in the second quarter, with its share to increase to 46%, thanks to Apple's order ramp-ups.