    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 21, 2021
    Global AIO PC shipments to grow 1% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Betty Shyu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

    Global all-in-one (AIO) PC shipments are expected to grow only 1% sequentially in the third quarter of 2021 to roughly the same level of a year earlier, as related components remain in short supply, according to Digitimes Research.

    Amid the components crunch, the second-quarter worldwide AIO PC shipments stayed flat as compared to a quarter earlier, reaching 3.37 million units, Digitimes Research statistics show.

    But as overall desktop shipments slowed down in the first half of 2021 after surging significantly in second-half 2020, AIO PC sales registered a slightly higher portion, at 14%, of total desktop shipments in the past few months, with the percentage to persist in the months ahead.

    Quanta Computer stayed as the top contract maker of AIO PCs in the second quarter, bolstered by increased shipments of Apple devices; and No. 2 ODM Wistron also benefited from Acer orders rebounding to normal levels, with both makers together dominating over 60% of global AIO PC contract production business in the quarter. The ratio will further grow sequentially in the third quarter, given that Wistron is expected to see increases in orders from Lenovo, Dell and HP in the peak season, Digitimes Research indicates.

    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
