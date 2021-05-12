Copper price hikes to drive up short-term profits at copper foil vendors

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Rising international copper prices may drive up profits for copper foil vendors in the short term, but they face new challenges to their long-term business operations, according to PCB supply chain sources.

Copper prices at the London Metal Exchange have recently shot up to US$10,378.75 per metric ton, and are estimated to further spiral upward in the months ahead, the sources said.

The galloping copper prices will enable copper foil vendors to easily raise quotes and boost their gross margins, given that supply will remain short of demand and copper prices will continue trending upward, the sources said, adding that PCB and CCL clients are expected to place more orders for copper foils before prices rise further.

Copper foil makers can not only raise quotes to reflect copper price increases, but also hike their copper processing fees, and those holding large copper inventory at lower prices will be able to rake in higher-than-expected profits, the sources continued.

But if the increases become a medium- and long-term trend, copper foil vendors, particular those operating on a smaller scale, will see their business operations disrupted if they fail to ready sufficient funds to purchase massive copper materials, the sources said.