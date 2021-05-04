Automotive protective component demand promising

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based circuit protection component suppliers including Thinking Electronic Industrial, Polytronics Technology (PTTC) and Fuzetec Technology all expect sales generated from automotive electronics to grow substantially as a proportion of company revenues starting 2021.

The protective component suppliers have become increasingly aggressive in their business roadmaps for automotive electronics applications.

Thinking will be stepping up its deployments in the electric vehicle sector, as the EV market will enter its high-growth phase in 2025, according to company president Jeff Ho. Thinking has enhanced its automotive product portfolio to include varistors, NTC (negative temperature co-efficient) and PTC thermistors, and temperature sensors.

Thinking has already cut into the supply chains for EVs, as well as hybrid and traditional cars, Ho indicated. The protective component supplier has seen the visibility of orders for automotive electronics applications extended to September, Ho said.

PTTC specializes in protective components for use in high-end notebooks, games consoles, handsets and other consumer technology products. The company also provides automotive cooling modules. Its recent acquisition of Henkel AG's thermal clad dielectric (TCLAD) material business unit will assist the Taiwan-based company in its EV-use thermal business push.

Fuzetec, which has over 20% of revenue generated from the automotive electronics sector, expects the penetration rates for EVs and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) to continue rising. Specializing in polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PPTC) devices, Fuzetec is optimistic about PPTC demand for automotive.