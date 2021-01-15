Bits + chips
Protective component maker PTTC enjoys substantial ramp-up in orders for smartphones
Jane Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Polytronics Technology (PTTC) has seen orders placed by China-based smartphone vendors ramp up substantially since the first quarter of 2021, according to the Taiwan-based protective component maker.

PTTC is currently the second largest polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PPTC) maker worldwide with products used in handsets, tablets, desktop and notebooks, contributing around 40% of the company's overall revenues.

PTTC reported consolidated revenues of NT$178 million (US$6.3 million) for December, up 23.59% on year with the amount for whole-year 2020 reaching NT$1.77 billion, up 6.75% on year.

Some market observers pointed out that PTTC is currently a supplier of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Apple, and also supplies protective components to major Taiwanese notebook ODMs.

With the lingering coronavirus pandemic, PTTC expects its orders for PCs and tablets to continue rising in the first quarter of 2021 due to stay-at-home activities. Because of keen order pull-in from 5G handset brand vendors and clear visibility of automotive cooling substrate orders, PTTC's sales are expected to pick up every quarter in 2021.

PTTC expects sales to pick up in 2021

PTTC expects sales to pick up in 2021
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.