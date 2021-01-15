Protective component maker PTTC enjoys substantial ramp-up in orders for smartphones

Jane Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Polytronics Technology (PTTC) has seen orders placed by China-based smartphone vendors ramp up substantially since the first quarter of 2021, according to the Taiwan-based protective component maker.

PTTC is currently the second largest polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PPTC) maker worldwide with products used in handsets, tablets, desktop and notebooks, contributing around 40% of the company's overall revenues.

PTTC reported consolidated revenues of NT$178 million (US$6.3 million) for December, up 23.59% on year with the amount for whole-year 2020 reaching NT$1.77 billion, up 6.75% on year.

Some market observers pointed out that PTTC is currently a supplier of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Apple, and also supplies protective components to major Taiwanese notebook ODMs.

With the lingering coronavirus pandemic, PTTC expects its orders for PCs and tablets to continue rising in the first quarter of 2021 due to stay-at-home activities. Because of keen order pull-in from 5G handset brand vendors and clear visibility of automotive cooling substrate orders, PTTC's sales are expected to pick up every quarter in 2021.

Photo: Digitimes file photo