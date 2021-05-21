Taiwan car component makers set to raise quotes by 10-15% in June

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's car component makers in the supply chains of leading international automakers are set to raise their quotes starting June to reflect ever-rising prices for raw materials including steel and copper, mounting shipping costs and foreign exchange losses, after gaining consents from automotive clients, according to industry sources.

Component vendors have moved to negotiate with first-tier automakers about 10-15% price hikes on their offerings since the start of May, and most car makers have accepted the hikes but also demanded punctual shipments delivery from component suppliers, the sources said.

This has prompted component makers to step up sourcing more raw materials from upstream suppliers, so as to better meet shipment schedules promised to clients, the sources said.

Taiwan now has 46 makers of mechanical automotive components, and their first-quarter 2021 profits were mostly dented by sharp cost increases for metal and plastics materials despite on-year revenue growth, the sources said, adding that their profitability may improve in the third quarter after price hikes take effect.