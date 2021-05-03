Highlights of the day: Demand for TSMC 28nm process remains strong

DIGITIMES staff

Sony's CIS orders may have failed to materialize, but strong demand from other major clients have quickly filled the gap that would have been occupied by the Japanese vendor at TSMC. Persistently tight supply in the semiconductor sector has sent IC substrate suppliers looking to expand capacity. But some major Taiwanese suppliers are asking AMD to fund new lines that would cater to the client alone. In the notebook market, global shipments are expected to exceed 62 million units in second-quarter 2021, driven by gaming and education devices.

TSMC ramping 28nm chip output despite cutback in orders from Sony: Despite weakened orders from Sony, TSMC still has been ramping up its 28nm chip output with plans to build additional production capacity at its Nanjing fab in China, according to industry sources.

Taiwan IC substrate suppliers negotiating new deals with AMD: Major Taiwan-based IC substrate suppliers Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB and Kinsus Interconnect Technology are negotiating with AMD a new form of supply deals under which the suppliers would build production lines dedicated to serving the US client, according to industry sources.

Global notebook shipments to surpass 62 million units in 2Q21: Global notebook shipments not including devices with detachable keyboards went down only 8.7% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021 as demand for education and gaming models remained robust and previously unfulfilled orders were delivered, according to Digitimes Research.