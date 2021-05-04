Beyond Limits to set up R&D center in Taiwan

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

US-based AI startup Beyond Limits will set up an R&D center in Taiwan in 2021, according to the company's Taiwan general manager Chang Chung-yi.

Beyong Limits integrates numeric and symbolic AI to create cognitive AI, its core technology.

Cognitive AI features the technological capability allowing human and machine intelligence to complement each other. Even in unfamiliar or unknown environments, cognitive AI can be used to make simple and efficient decisions via human-like thinking models, according to the company.

Beyond Limits' business model is to develop software solutions specifically for use in certain industries, with such solutions eventually evolving to SaaS (software as a service) modules. That is, Beyond Limits provides industrial AI solutions to help enterprises solve problems in decision-making process.

Beyond Limits has been extending application of cognitive AI from energy and manufacturing industries to industrial IoT, medical care and finance.

While focusing on the North America and the Middle East markets, Beyond Limits entered the Asia Pacific market in 2020, setting up offices in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In Taiwan, Beyond Limits will initially focus on Industry 4.0-based smart manufacturing.

Beyong Limits Asia Pacific COO Tuan Le (from left), executive chairman David Liu and Taiwan general Manager Chang Chung-yi

Photo: Company