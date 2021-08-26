BenQ Materials to expand production capacity for separator film of Li batteries

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials will expand production capacity for 3-layer separator film of lithium-ion (Li) batteries through expanding existing capacity at its factory in central China and setting up a factory in central Taiwan, according to company chairman and CEO Chen Chien-chi.

BenQ will expand the annual production capacity for 3-layer separator film at the factory in central China from 40 million square meters at present to 100 million square meters in the third quarter of 2022, Chen said.

In addition, BenQ will set up a factory of 3-layer separator film with a planned annual production capacity of 100 million square meters in Yulin Technology-based Industrial Park, central Taiwan, with production to begin at the end of 2022 or early 2023, Chen noted. Initial annual capacity at the new factory may be smaller than 100 million square meters, depending on market demand, Chen indicated, adding that the factory is expected to contribute to consolidated revenues beginning the second quarter of 2023.

The expansion of production capacity for 3-layer separator film will entail an investment of NT$500-1,000 million (US$17.9-35.7 million) over the next three years, Chen said.

Currently, BenQ ships 3-layer separator film to a Japan-based client as well as electric bus makers and electric hand tool ones in China and Thailand, Chen noted, adding that most of the shipped 3-layer separator film is used in Li batteries to power hybrid electric vehicles.

While separator film takes up only 3-4% of BenQ's consolidated revenues at present, sales revenues from the product line in 2023 will at least double the current level, Chen said.

In addition to separator film, BenQ has stepped into developing materials of solid-state batteries, but expects such batteries not to be used in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles in large volumes in 3-5 years, Chen indicated. Therefore, demand for separator film will last for 5-8 more years at least, Chen noted.

BenQ Materials chairman and CEO Chen Chien-chi

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2021