Quanta medical solution adopted by Taiwan hospitals

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer's ECG smart medical solution has obtained certification from Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and has been adopted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH).

Quanta has also seen many other hospitals in Taiwan show nterest of adopting the solution, said Quanta CTO Ted Chang.

The solution's hardware, software, cloud computing system and algorithm are all completely designed and developed in house, Chang said.

Company chairman Barry Lam pointed out that Quanta has been recruiting software talent for many year in a bid to transform the company from a hardware-only maker into a solution provider.

Quanta has also separated its businesses into three major groups. The consumer products business group is responsible for product lines including notebooks, smart wearables, smart devices and AR/VR. The cloud infrastructure business group covers servers, storages, switches and cloud computing products. The industrial application business group handles smart medical care, autonomous driving vehicle, robots and 5G.

For the smart medical care business, the company is now primarily targeting five areas: devices, remote medical care, smart hospitals, smart ward and precision medical care, Chang added.