More Taiwan IT companies developing solutions for 5G enterprise networks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

More and more Taiwan-based IT companies are developing networking solutions for the emerging 5G designated enterprise networks dedicated to vertical applications, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's networking device maker Alpha Networks and notebook ODMs such as Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics have forayed into the segment, said the sources.

Alpha Networks' 5G enterprise network solutions have been incorporated into the enterprise networks in Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the US and other markets, according to company chairperson April Huang.

5G enterprise network solutions will start generating revenues for Alpha Network in 2021, Huang said.

Quanta Cloud Technology, a cloud arm of Quanta Computer, has said that it is keen on developing 5G commercial service solutions jointly with partners from different industries, having already developed related RAN (radio access network) technology for four years.

Compal has announced recently plans to cooperate with Cisco Systems to develop smart solutions for agriculture, manufacturing, medical, household and entertainment applications.