Mobile + telecom
More Taiwan IT companies developing solutions for 5G enterprise networks
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

More and more Taiwan-based IT companies are developing networking solutions for the emerging 5G designated enterprise networks dedicated to vertical applications, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's networking device maker Alpha Networks and notebook ODMs such as Quanta Computer and Compal Electronics have forayed into the segment, said the sources.

Alpha Networks' 5G enterprise network solutions have been incorporated into the enterprise networks in Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the US and other markets, according to company chairperson April Huang.

5G enterprise network solutions will start generating revenues for Alpha Network in 2021, Huang said.

Quanta Cloud Technology, a cloud arm of Quanta Computer, has said that it is keen on developing 5G commercial service solutions jointly with partners from different industries, having already developed related RAN (radio access network) technology for four years.

Compal has announced recently plans to cooperate with Cisco Systems to develop smart solutions for agriculture, manufacturing, medical, household and entertainment applications.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Huawei
Quarterly research reports

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Taiwan notebooks – 3Q 2020

Global server market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.