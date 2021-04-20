Foxconn reportedly eyeing Macronix 6-inch fab

Ninelu Tu and Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is interested in acquiring 6-inch or 8-inch semiconductor fabs, according to company chairman Young-Way Liu in response to speculation that the EMS giant is looking to take over a 6-inch fab from Macronix International.

But Liu declined to confirm whether Foxconn will take part in a bidding to acquire the 6-inch fab that Macronix has put up for sale.

Macronix declined to comment on the speculation. But the firm said it is set to sell the 6-inch fab, whose operation is coming to an end.

Foxconn reportedly has approached Macronix with an interest in taking over the 6-inch fab.

Beefing up IC manufacturing capability is in line with Foxconn's "3+3" core development for future industries and technologies, said Liu.

Foxconn's "3+3" refers to the three industries that Foxconn is stepping into (EV, digital health care and robotics) and three fields of core technology the company is developing (AI, semiconductor and next-generation communication).

Tokyo Electron is also eyeing Macronix' 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan for acquisition, previous reports have quoted industry sources as saying.

Macronix disclosed previously plans to close its 6-inch fabrication lines by June 2021.