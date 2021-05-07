Foxconn sees increased April revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$500.491 billion (US$17.62 billion) for April, the historically highest April level with growth of 13.44% on month and 31.39% on year.

The revenue growth was mainly attributable to booming shipments for the iPhone 12 series and the PlayStation 5 game console, according to industry sources.

Among main product lines, consumer electronics including smartphones had the largest on-month and on-year growth in April sales revenues, followed by electronic devices, devices used in cloud computing and networking, and PCs, Foxconn said.

Foxconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.84 trillion for January-April, increasing 40.68% on year.