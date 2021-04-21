PC component shortage to start easing in 2Q22, says Foxconn chairman

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Shortages of PC components should start easing in the second quarter of 2022, according to Young-Way Liu, chairman for Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai).

Liu also pointed out that the delivery schedules for some raw materials that require long processing time have already extended to 52 weeks.

Although increasing component demand does not necessarily mean rising sales at the end channel, Liu believes it represents clients' concerns over the short supply of components and raw materials.

Since the upstream supply chain is currently filled with short-term orders, actual end-market demand may not be truly represented until the present scrambling for supply subsides, Liu said.

Factors such as the US-China trade tensions, sanctions on Huawei, pandemic-inflicted supply chain disruptions, the rise of the stay-at-home economy and the taking off of 5G have all played a part in affecting the IT market, Liu added.

Although overbooking by clients could be a major factor leading to the current component shortages, Liu believes this is not the case with the automotive semiconductor industry, as the electrics vehicle (EV) market has continued enjoying surging growths.

Foxconn will push to obtain more patents for its "3+3" strategy, which targets six major sectors: electric vehicles (EV), digital healthcare, robots, AI, semiconductor and new-generation communication technologies.

The company so far has obtained around 300 patents for EVs and is set to demonstrate some of its key technologies and products related to EV batteries at an event in October, Liu added.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2021