Foxconn to see new iPad Pros boost April revenuese

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Apple's newly launched 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are manufactured solely by Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry), which is expected to boost the manufacturer's April revenues, according to industry sources.

Digitimes Research's numbers show iPad shipments reached 20.09 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the new devices are expected to stimulate demand.

With Apple also upgrading the iMac as well as the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini with additional color options, the sources believe the extra processing for the chassis is expected to bring more profits to the upstream chassis suppliers.