Taiwan March exports hit record

Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$35.89 billion in March 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 29.1% sequentially and 27.1% on year, while the imports reached US$32.23 billion, also a monthly record, growing 38.4% sequentially and 27.0% on year, according the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Electronic components had the largest exports at US$13.452 billion in March, increasing 25.3% seqiuentially and 24.5% on year, with ICs taking up 90.3% of the segment's value.
Exports totaled US$97.21 billion in fourth-quarter 2020 with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion, rising 3.2% on year.
Exports in January-March 2021 reached US$97.94 billion and imports US$83.58 billion, up 24.6% and 21.1% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, March 2021 (US$m)
Export market
Mar 2021
Jan-Mar 2021
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
15,908
44.3%
9,022
42,014
42.9%
23,558
Six ASEAN countries
5,759
16.0%
1,649
16,013
16.3%
5,579
US
5,086
14.2%
1,859
13,668
14.0%
4,771
Europe
2,970
8.3%
(1,213)
8,145
8.3%
(2,288)
Japan
1,997
8.3%
(3,268)
6,328
6.5%
(6,787)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021