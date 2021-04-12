Taiwan March exports hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$35.89 billion in March 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 29.1% sequentially and 27.1% on year, while the imports reached US$32.23 billion, also a monthly record, growing 38.4% sequentially and 27.0% on year, according the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Electronic components had the largest exports at US$13.452 billion in March, increasing 25.3% seqiuentially and 24.5% on year, with ICs taking up 90.3% of the segment's value.

Exports totaled US$97.21 billion in fourth-quarter 2020 with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion, rising 3.2% on year.

Exports in January-March 2021 reached US$97.94 billion and imports US$83.58 billion, up 24.6% and 21.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, March 2021 (US$m) Export market Mar 2021 Jan-Mar 2021 Exports Proportion of total Trade balance Exports Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 15,908 44.3% 9,022 42,014 42.9% 23,558 Six ASEAN countries 5,759 16.0% 1,649 16,013 16.3% 5,579 US 5,086 14.2% 1,859 13,668 14.0% 4,771 Europe 2,970 8.3% (1,213) 8,145 8.3% (2,288) Japan 1,997 8.3% (3,268) 6,328 6.5% (6,787)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021