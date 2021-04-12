Bits + chips
Taiwan March exports hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$35.89 billion in March 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 29.1% sequentially and 27.1% on year, while the imports reached US$32.23 billion, also a monthly record, growing 38.4% sequentially and 27.0% on year, according the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Electronic components had the largest exports at US$13.452 billion in March, increasing 25.3% seqiuentially and 24.5% on year, with ICs taking up 90.3% of the segment's value.

Exports totaled US$97.21 billion in fourth-quarter 2020 with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion, rising 3.2% on year.

Exports in January-March 2021 reached US$97.94 billion and imports US$83.58 billion, up 24.6% and 21.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, March 2021 (US$m)

Export market

Mar 2021

Jan-Mar 2021

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

15,908

44.3%

9,022

42,014

42.9%

23,558

Six ASEAN countries

5,759

16.0%

1,649

16,013

16.3%

5,579

US

5,086

14.2%

1,859

13,668

14.0%

4,771

Europe

2,970

8.3%

(1,213)

8,145

8.3%

(2,288)

Japan

1,997

8.3%

(3,268)

6,328

6.5%

(6,787)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

