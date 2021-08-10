Taiwan July exports hit record

Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$37.95 billion for July 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 3.5% sequentially and 34.7% on year, while the month's imports reached US$32.05 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with increases of 1.7% sequentially and 41.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest exports at US$14.671 billion in July, increasing 1.1% on month and 33.6% on year, with ICs taking up 90.1% of the value.
Exports of US$244.87 billion and imports of US$207.14 billion for January-July 2021 increased 31.5% and 30.4% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, July 2021 (US$m)
Export market
Jul 2021
Jan-Jul 2021
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
15,577
41.0%
8,686
104,206
42.6%
58,030
Six ASEAN countries
6,182
16.3%
2,087
39,694
16.2%
13,956
US
5,575
14.7%
2,178
35,030
14.3%
12,848
Europe
3,631
9.6%
(124)
20,882
8.5%
(4,605)
Japan
2,596
6.8%
(2,029)
16,127
6.6%
(15,262)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021