中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    01:37
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tripod Tech expects new plant to drive growth in 2H21
    3h 47min ago
    Memory contract prices likely to stay flat in 4Q21
    3h 55min ago
    ChipMOS guardedly optimistic about 2H21
    4h 10min ago
    Inventec to build new production lines for servers in Mexico
    4h 14min ago
    Asustek and MSI report decreased July revenue
    4h 21min ago
    MediaTek posts decreased July revenue
    4h 36min ago
    Diode maker HYE cuts into supply chain for EV charging equipment
    4h 36min ago
    Hinge makers see gross margins come under downward pressure
    4h 36min ago
    TSMC to kick off 3nm chip production in 2H22 for Apple devices
    4h 37min ago
    Tai-Saw upbeat about shipments for automotive, networking
    4h 38min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan July exports hit record
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$37.95 billion for July 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 3.5% sequentially and 34.7% on year, while the month's imports reached US$32.05 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with increases of 1.7% sequentially and 41.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

    Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest exports at US$14.671 billion in July, increasing 1.1% on month and 33.6% on year, with ICs taking up 90.1% of the value.

    Exports of US$244.87 billion and imports of US$207.14 billion for January-July 2021 increased 31.5% and 30.4% respectively on year.

    MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, July 2021 (US$m)

    Export market

    Jul 2021

    Jan-Jul 2021

    Export value

    Proportion of total

    Trade balance

    Export value

    Proportion of total

    Trade balance

    China plus HK

    15,577

    41.0%

    8,686

    104,206

    42.6%

    58,030

    Six ASEAN countries

    6,182

    16.3%

    2,087

    39,694

    16.2%

    13,956

    US

    5,575

    14.7%

    2,178

    35,030

    14.3%

    12,848

    Europe

    3,631

    9.6%

    (124)

    20,882

    8.5%

    (4,605)

    Japan

    2,596

    6.8%

    (2,029)

    16,127

    6.6%

    (15,262)

    Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display panel Displays IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    import/export Taiwan
    Related stories
    Jul 8
    Taiwan June exports second highest ever
    May 10
    Taiwan April exports reach second highest-ever level
    Apr 12
    Taiwan March exports hit record
    Mar 10
    Taiwan February exports up on year
    Feb 9
    Taiwan January export value hits record for second time straight, says MOF
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Unified communication growing to become a trend amid COVID-19 pandemic