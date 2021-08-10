Taiwan July exports hit record

Taiwan recorded exports totaling US$37.95 billion for July 2021, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 3.5% sequentially and 34.7% on year, while the month's imports reached US$32.05 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with increases of 1.7% sequentially and 41.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest exports at US$14.671 billion in July, increasing 1.1% on month and 33.6% on year, with ICs taking up 90.1% of the value.

Exports of US$244.87 billion and imports of US$207.14 billion for January-July 2021 increased 31.5% and 30.4% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, July 2021 (US$m) Export market Jul 2021 Jan-Jul 2021 Export value Proportion of total Trade balance Export value Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 15,577 41.0% 8,686 104,206 42.6% 58,030 Six ASEAN countries 6,182 16.3% 2,087 39,694 16.2% 13,956 US 5,575 14.7% 2,178 35,030 14.3% 12,848 Europe 3,631 9.6% (124) 20,882 8.5% (4,605) Japan 2,596 6.8% (2,029) 16,127 6.6% (15,262)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021