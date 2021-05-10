Bits + chips
Taiwan April exports reach second highest-ever level
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded exports of US$34.96 in April 2021, the second highest-ever monthly level with on-year growth of 38.7%, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The record-high exports werre set in March 2021 at US$35.89.

Imports in April reached US$28.79 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with on-month decrease of 10.7% and on-year increase of 26.4%.

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components were biggest segment at US$13.505 billion in April, increasing 0.4% sequentially and 34.0% on year, with ICs accounting for 90.7% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$132.91 billion and imports US$112.36 billion for January-April 2021 rose 28.0% and 22.4% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, April 2021 (US$m)

Area

April 2021

January-April 2021

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

14,821

42.4%

8,255

56,842

42.8%

31,822

Six ASEAN countries

5,770

16.5%

2,268

21,791

16.4%

7,853

US

4,934

14.1%

1,847

18,601

14.0%

6,618

Europe

2,873

8.2%

(609)

11,018

8.3%

(2,898)

Japan

2,526

7.2%

(1,878)

8,854

6.7%

(8,666)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
