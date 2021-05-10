Taiwan April exports reach second highest-ever level

Taiwan recorded exports of US$34.96 in April 2021, the second highest-ever monthly level with on-year growth of 38.7%, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
The record-high exports werre set in March 2021 at US$35.89.
Imports in April reached US$28.79 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with on-month decrease of 10.7% and on-year increase of 26.4%.
Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components were biggest segment at US$13.505 billion in April, increasing 0.4% sequentially and 34.0% on year, with ICs accounting for 90.7% of the segment's value.
Exports of US$132.91 billion and imports US$112.36 billion for January-April 2021 rose 28.0% and 22.4% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, April 2021 (US$m)
Area
April 2021
January-April 2021
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
14,821
42.4%
8,255
56,842
42.8%
31,822
Six ASEAN countries
5,770
16.5%
2,268
21,791
16.4%
7,853
US
4,934
14.1%
1,847
18,601
14.0%
6,618
Europe
2,873
8.2%
(609)
11,018
8.3%
(2,898)
Japan
2,526
7.2%
(1,878)
8,854
6.7%
(8,666)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021