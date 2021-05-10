Taiwan April exports reach second highest-ever level

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded exports of US$34.96 in April 2021, the second highest-ever monthly level with on-year growth of 38.7%, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The record-high exports werre set in March 2021 at US$35.89.

Imports in April reached US$28.79 billion, the second highest-ever figure, with on-month decrease of 10.7% and on-year increase of 26.4%.

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components were biggest segment at US$13.505 billion in April, increasing 0.4% sequentially and 34.0% on year, with ICs accounting for 90.7% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$132.91 billion and imports US$112.36 billion for January-April 2021 rose 28.0% and 22.4% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, April 2021 (US$m) Area April 2021 January-April 2021 Exports Proportion of total Trade balance Exports Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 14,821 42.4% 8,255 56,842 42.8% 31,822 Six ASEAN countries 5,770 16.5% 2,268 21,791 16.4% 7,853 US 4,934 14.1% 1,847 18,601 14.0% 6,618 Europe 2,873 8.2% (609) 11,018 8.3% (2,898) Japan 2,526 7.2% (1,878) 8,854 6.7% (8,666)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021