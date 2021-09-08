Taiwan August export value hits record for second time straight, says MOF

Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$39.55 for August 2021, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive time with a growth of 4.2% on month and 26.9% on year. The corresponding total import value of US$36.08 billion was also the historically highest monthly figure and rose 12.6% on month and 46.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$15.217 billion in August, increasing 3.7% on month and 21.9% on year. In particular, ICs took up 90.2% of the export value.
The total export value of US$284.42 billion and total import value of US$243.21 billion for January-August 2021 increased 30.9% and 32.5% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)
Export market
August 2021
January-August 2021
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance
Export value
Proportion of total value
Trade balance
China plus Hong Kong
16,774
42.4%
9,247
120,978
42.5%
67,276
Six ASEAN countries together
6,079
15.4%
1,610
45,780
16.1%
15,576
US
5,993
15.2%
2,285
41,026
14.4%
15,137
Europe
3,446
8.7%
(833)
24,327
8.6%
(5,448)
Japan
2,514
6.4%
(2,896)
18,639
6.6%
(18,160)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021