Taiwan August export value hits record for second time straight, says MOF

Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$39.55 for August 2021, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive time with a growth of 4.2% on month and 26.9% on year. The corresponding total import value of US$36.08 billion was also the historically highest monthly figure and rose 12.6% on month and 46.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$15.217 billion in August, increasing 3.7% on month and 21.9% on year. In particular, ICs took up 90.2% of the export value.

The total export value of US$284.42 billion and total import value of US$243.21 billion for January-August 2021 increased 30.9% and 32.5% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m) Export market August 2021 January-August 2021 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance China plus Hong Kong 16,774 42.4% 9,247 120,978 42.5% 67,276 Six ASEAN countries together 6,079 15.4% 1,610 45,780 16.1% 15,576 US 5,993 15.2% 2,285 41,026 14.4% 15,137 Europe 3,446 8.7% (833) 24,327 8.6% (5,448) Japan 2,514 6.4% (2,896) 18,639 6.6% (18,160)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021