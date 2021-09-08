中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 8, 2021
    Taiwan August export value hits record for second time straight, says MOF
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Unsplash

    Taiwan recorded a total export value of US$39.55 for August 2021, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive time with a growth of 4.2% on month and 26.9% on year. The corresponding total import value of US$36.08 billion was also the historically highest monthly figure and rose 12.6% on month and 46.3% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

    Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$15.217 billion in August, increasing 3.7% on month and 21.9% on year. In particular, ICs took up 90.2% of the export value.

    The total export value of US$284.42 billion and total import value of US$243.21 billion for January-August 2021 increased 30.9% and 32.5% respectively on year.

    MOF: Taiwan's main export markets and export values (US$m)

    Export market

    August 2021

    January-August 2021

    Export value

    Proportion of total value

    Trade balance

    Export value

    Proportion of total value

    Trade balance

    China plus Hong Kong

    16,774

    42.4%

    9,247

    120,978

    42.5%

    67,276

    Six ASEAN countries together

    6,079

    15.4%

    1,610

    45,780

    16.1%

    15,576

    US

    5,993

    15.2%

    2,285

    41,026

    14.4%

    15,137

    Europe

    3,446

    8.7%

    (833)

    24,327

    8.6%

    (5,448)

    Japan

    2,514

    6.4%

    (2,896)

    18,639

    6.6%

    (18,160)

    Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021

