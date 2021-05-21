Bits + chips
IC supply constraint may limit Taiwan export growth in 2021
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Whether Taiwan's IC industry supply chain can maintain its stability will play a crucial role in the country's export growth this year.

With ICs playing an increasingly important role in Taiwan's total exports, concerns have been raised about the country's recent blackouts, drought and a surge in COVID-19 infections locally - all challenging domestic chipmakers.

The ability of Taiwan's IC supply chain to weather all these unfavorable factors would determine how much growth the country's exports can achieve this year.

Taiwan's exports hit a record high in 2020, despite a slowdown in the world economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports for the year totaled US$345.28 billion, up 4.9% on year, and beating the previous high set in 2018, according to government data.

Taiwan is expected to post another on-year increase of about 9.6% in exports this year, according to Taiwan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics. Exports play a critical driver of the country's GDP growth.

