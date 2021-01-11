Bits + chips
Taiwan December exports hits record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$33 billion in December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with 3.16% on-month and 12.0% on-year growths, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Imports totaled US$27.24 billion, hitting a monthly record and rising 1.9% sequentially and 0.9% on year,

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the highest export value of US$12.755 billion in December, increasing 0.9% sequentially and 22.2% on year, with ICs taking up 89.8%.

Exports totaled US$97.21 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion in the quarter, rising 3.2% on year.

Exports of US$345.28 billion and imports of US$286.49 billion for 2020 rose 4.9% and 0.3% respectively on year, the former being the highest-ever annual level.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, 2020 (US$m)

Export market

Dec 2020

2020

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

14,716

44.6%

8,353

151,452

43.9%

86,673

Six ASEAN countries

5,186

15.7%

1,966

53,239

15.4%

17,337

US

4,521

13.7%

1,547

50,554

14.6%

17,941

Europe

2,891

8.8%

(1,169)

28,171

8.2%

(8,662)

Japan

2,030

6.2%

(2,347)

23,402

6.8%

(22,497)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

