Taiwan December exports hits record

Taiwan's exports totaled US$33 billion in December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with 3.16% on-month and 12.0% on-year growths, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Imports totaled US$27.24 billion, hitting a monthly record and rising 1.9% sequentially and 0.9% on year,
Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the highest export value of US$12.755 billion in December, increasing 0.9% sequentially and 22.2% on year, with ICs taking up 89.8%.
Exports totaled US$97.21 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion in the quarter, rising 3.2% on year.
Exports of US$345.28 billion and imports of US$286.49 billion for 2020 rose 4.9% and 0.3% respectively on year, the former being the highest-ever annual level.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, 2020 (US$m)
Export market
Dec 2020
2020
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
14,716
44.6%
8,353
151,452
43.9%
86,673
Six ASEAN countries
5,186
15.7%
1,966
53,239
15.4%
17,337
US
4,521
13.7%
1,547
50,554
14.6%
17,941
Europe
2,891
8.8%
(1,169)
28,171
8.2%
(8,662)
Japan
2,030
6.2%
(2,347)
23,402
6.8%
(22,497)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021