Taiwan December exports hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$33 billion in December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with 3.16% on-month and 12.0% on-year growths, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Imports totaled US$27.24 billion, hitting a monthly record and rising 1.9% sequentially and 0.9% on year,

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the highest export value of US$12.755 billion in December, increasing 0.9% sequentially and 22.2% on year, with ICs taking up 89.8%.

Exports totaled US$97.21 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 11.7% on year, while imports reached US$78.72 billion in the quarter, rising 3.2% on year.

Exports of US$345.28 billion and imports of US$286.49 billion for 2020 rose 4.9% and 0.3% respectively on year, the former being the highest-ever annual level.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, 2020 (US$m) Export market Dec 2020 2020 Exports Proportion of total Trade balance Exports Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 14,716 44.6% 8,353 151,452 43.9% 86,673 Six ASEAN countries 5,186 15.7% 1,966 53,239 15.4% 17,337 US 4,521 13.7% 1,547 50,554 14.6% 17,941 Europe 2,891 8.8% (1,169) 28,171 8.2% (8,662) Japan 2,030 6.2% (2,347) 23,402 6.8% (22,497)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021