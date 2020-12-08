Taiwan November export value historically second highest, says MOF

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$31.99 billion in November 2020, growing 12% on year to reach the second highest-ever monthly level, next only to US$32.23 recorded in the preceding month, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Imports in November reached US$26.72 billion, up 7.9% sequentially and 10.0% on year.

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$12.640 billion in November, decreasing 2.54% sequentially but increasing 19.5% on year. ICs took up 90.5% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$312.29 billion and imports of US$259.25 billion for January-November rose 4.2% and declined 0.2% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, November 2020 (US$m) Export market Nov 2020 Jan-Nov 2020 Exports Proportion of total Trade balance Exports Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 14,463 45.2% 7,758 136,737 43.8% 78,320 Six ASEAN countries 4,823 15.1% 1,618 48,053 15.4% 15,372 US 4,767 14.9% 1,785 46,035 14.7% 16,395 Europe 2,369 7.4% (1,193) 25,290 8.1% (7,484) Japan 1,993 6.2% (2,054) 21,374 6.8% (20,148)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020