Taiwan November export value historically second highest, says MOF

Taiwan's exports totaled US$31.99 billion in November 2020, growing 12% on year to reach the second highest-ever monthly level, next only to US$32.23 recorded in the preceding month, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Imports in November reached US$26.72 billion, up 7.9% sequentially and 10.0% on year.
Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$12.640 billion in November, decreasing 2.54% sequentially but increasing 19.5% on year. ICs took up 90.5% of the segment's value.
Exports of US$312.29 billion and imports of US$259.25 billion for January-November rose 4.2% and declined 0.2% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, November 2020 (US$m)
Export market
Nov 2020
Jan-Nov 2020
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
14,463
45.2%
7,758
136,737
43.8%
78,320
Six ASEAN countries
4,823
15.1%
1,618
48,053
15.4%
15,372
US
4,767
14.9%
1,785
46,035
14.7%
16,395
Europe
2,369
7.4%
(1,193)
25,290
8.1%
(7,484)
Japan
1,993
6.2%
(2,054)
21,374
6.8%
(20,148)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020