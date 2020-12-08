Bits + chips
Taiwan November export value historically second highest, says MOF
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$31.99 billion in November 2020, growing 12% on year to reach the second highest-ever monthly level, next only to US$32.23 recorded in the preceding month, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Imports in November reached US$26.72 billion, up 7.9% sequentially and 10.0% on year.

Of the Taiwan-made products, electronic components had the largest export value of US$12.640 billion in November, decreasing 2.54% sequentially but increasing 19.5% on year. ICs took up 90.5% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$312.29 billion and imports of US$259.25 billion for January-November rose 4.2% and declined 0.2% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, November 2020 (US$m)

Export market

Nov 2020

Jan-Nov 2020

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

14,463

45.2%

7,758

136,737

43.8%

78,320

Six ASEAN countries

4,823

15.1%

1,618

48,053

15.4%

15,372

US

4,767

14.9%

1,785

46,035

14.7%

16,395

Europe

2,369

7.4%

(1,193)

25,290

8.1%

(7,484)

Japan

1,993

6.2%

(2,054)

21,374

6.8%

(20,148)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020

