Green energy
China PV glass makers cut prices by over 25%
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based makers of glass sheets for making PV modules have lowered quotes by over 25% in response to shrinking demand from local clients, according to industry sources.

PV-use glass sheets were in short supply with prices rising in 2020, the sources said. But as regulations relaxed at year-end 2020, China-based glass makers began to expand production capacity, the sources noted.

Chinese PV module makers, in response to rising materials costs, began to reduce output in first-quarter 2021, weakening demand for PV glass, the sources indicated.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  2. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
  3. Smartphone brands still focus on low-price segments in India
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.