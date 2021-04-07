China PV glass makers cut prices by over 25%

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based makers of glass sheets for making PV modules have lowered quotes by over 25% in response to shrinking demand from local clients, according to industry sources.

PV-use glass sheets were in short supply with prices rising in 2020, the sources said. But as regulations relaxed at year-end 2020, China-based glass makers began to expand production capacity, the sources noted.

Chinese PV module makers, in response to rising materials costs, began to reduce output in first-quarter 2021, weakening demand for PV glass, the sources indicated.