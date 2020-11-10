Taiwan PV module makers see materials shortages

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PV module makers have been impacted by shortages of glass sheets, EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) and POE (polyolefin elastomer) backplanes, which have pushed up BOM costs and reduced their gross margins by about 10%, according to industry sources.

About 90% of glass sheets are imported from China, the sources said, adding global demand for bifacial PV modules is rising, but Chinese makers have not increased glass sheets production in line with the growing demand.

Prices for glass sheets have doubled since July 2020, the sources noted, adding that the shortages will remain because of strong demand in China in fourth-quarter 2020.