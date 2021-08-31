中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:12
    Taiwan Star, iClick collaborate on smart tourism market
    Max Wang, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan Star Telecom (T Star) announced on Aug 30 its collaboration with iClick to integrate T Star's core network with iClick's virtual reality (VR) technology. The collaboration aims to create immersive 5G experiences to seize business opportunities in the smart tourism market.

    Business opportunities for touchless technology have exploded as a result of COVID-19, said T Star. International exhibitions and tourism have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic, making the need for touchless technology even more pressing. It has also been a catalyst for the development of related applications, such as augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), VR, and 5G integrations.

    By integrating T Star's 5G technology with iClick's VR experience solution, the synergy between the two companies could help further enable VR technology growth, as well as open up the smart tourism market.

    T Star is actively seeking 5G users. Its goal is to reach 500,000 5G users before the end of the year, with a target penetration rate of at least 20%.

    5G smart technology has become one of the main growth drivers for T Star's business operations. The company currently has over 300 5G IoT partners spanning 24 industries, including, smart city, transportation, medicine, energy and manufacturing.

