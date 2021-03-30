Bits + chips
IC equipment vendor KLA to boost local team in Taiwan
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

US-based semiconductor equipment vendor KLA is looking to beef up its operations in Taiwan with plans to hire an additional 100 staff this year.

KLA said it will kick off its spring recruitment program in April looking to hire fresh graduates and top industrial talent from related segments, seeking to expand its engineering service momentum for clients around Taiwan.

The company has been dedicated to R&D and innovations in process control solutions and yield management systems using advanced inspection tools, metrology technology and big data analysis, for all phases of wafer, reticle, IC and packaging production.

The company spends at least 15% of its annual revenues on R&D, and such investments have amounted to US$2.9 billion over the past four years.

