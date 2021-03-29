PCB demand for 5G infrastructure vital to Wus business results in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China-based PCB maker Wus Printed Circuits will see its revenue performance for 2021 hinge largely on whether demand for 5G infrastructure applications in China will rebound, according to industry sources.

The company's 2020 revenues rose 4.56% on year to CNY7.46 billion (US$1.140 billion) with net profits gaining 11.35% on year reaching CNY1.343 billion, mainly bolstered by a significant rebound in shipments of automotive PCBs in the fourth quarter of the year, the sources said.

But the revenue and profit increases were sharply down from high double-digit gains seen in the earlier years, as shipments for 5G networking applications dropped substantially due to its major client Huawei facing tough US trade sanctions starting late third-quarter, the sources continued.

Compared to less than 20% in revenue contribution ratio for automotive PCBs, networking equipment and server applications remain main revenue contributors for Wus. As shipments for servers have stayed strong, whether demand for 5G base stations in China will regain momentum will particularly serve as a decisive factor for its business results this year, the sources said.

The company is expected to see a ramp-up in shipment pull-ins, starting in the second quarter, from China's equipment vendor ZTE and other smaller Chinese peers in the segment, but sales to Huawei are unlikely to resume momentum as US sanctions are not expected to be removed in the short term, noted the sources.

Wus is also expected to sustain a significant growth in shipments of high-layer-count PCBs to vendors of servers and networking equipment in the US and Europe in 2021. The company's revenues from sales to such vendors surged 36.38% on year in 2020.

Wus has announced plans to invest CNY1.98 billion to build production lines for HDI boards for high speed/frequency applications with higher gross margins, which are expected to improve the company's profitability.