    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 28, 2021
    CCL equipment maker Asia Metal enjoys strong order momentum
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based CCL equipment supplier Asia Metal Industries (AMI) continues to see a surge in orders from clients in Taiwan and China, and has expressed optimism about its operations with full capacity utilization to last throughout the year.

    AMI said at a recent shareholders meeting that its order visibility has extended to the second half of 2022, with CCL makers in Taiwan and China showing particularly strong demand for high-end CCL processing equipment as they are expanding capacity for high-frequency CCLs for 5G and automotive applications.

    AMI has reported its January-July revenues jumped 44.73% on year to a record high of NT$685 million (US$24.46 million), and net earnings spiked 49.32% on year reaching NT$68 million, also a new high for the period.

    The company attributed the revenue gains to a sharp increase in shipments of high-end vertical electric heating and coating machines for manufacturing high-frequency CCLs to clients in Taiwan and China.

    The clients are stepping up the production of CCLs for 5G sub-6GHz base station applications while also strengthening deployments in the segments of hydrocarbon resins (HCR) and PTFE materials for more advanced applications, the company said.

    AMI is optimistic it will continue to enjoy growth momentum as CCL makers continue to upgrade their offerings for higher-end applications such as EV-use PCB products.

    The company is set to break ground for a new plant in northern Taiwan later in the second half of the year, and the new plant is slated to join production in second-half 2022, with overall capacity to increase by over 40% to better serve manufacturers of high-frequency CCL, FCCL, LTCC and other composite materials.

