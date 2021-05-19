IPC maker Axiomtek upbeat about 2Q21 shipments

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's IPC maker Axiomtek expects its second-quarter 2021 revenues to grow sequentially as impacts of components shortages are expected to wane and shipments to clients in the US and Europe are poised to rebound significantly.

The company has reported its first-quarter revenues slipped 19.55% sequentially and 13.83% on year to NT$968 million (US$34.57 million), as shipments were affected by component shortages. But its corresponding net earnings jumped 75.94% sequentially and 77.35% on year to NT$119 million, due mainly to its disposal of an idle plant in northern Taiwan.

Axiomtek said its sales to the US and Europe, together absorbing 80% of its shipments, have been on track for stable rebound since late first-quarter, with some casino clients in Europe even boosting their order volumes by 50%, indicating the pent-up demand is gradually unleashed along with the gradual easing of the pandemic there.

The company said industrial automation will remain its mainstay business segment this year, but casino applications are expected to grow to over 20% of its revenues for the year and healthcare applications will also expand to 15% in revenue contribution ratio.