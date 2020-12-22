Green energy
ITRI joins others to build research lab for energy-saving solutions
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The Taiwan government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has teamed up with 12 domestic and foreign firms to build a smart green energy demonstration house - SPIN Lab - for testing and developing innovative subtropical green energy-saving solutions.

The SPIN Lab located in Shalun, southern Taiwan can rotate 360 degrees, enabling researchers to evaluate how different sunlight orientations affect the performance of green energy-saving products and technologies.

ITRI sources claimed that the house, integrated with power grids from Tokyo Electric Power and sensors and devices from other firms including Tokyo Gas, Delta Electronics and Formosa Plastics, can reduce the energy consumption of an ordinary house by 50%.

This facility is the first of its kind in a subtropical zone, said the sources.

The energy-saving house is also Taiwan's first community-based smart energy dispatch test base to carry out related power load tests to prioritize power distribution solutions and to develop other measures for energy saving and dispersion, added the sources.

