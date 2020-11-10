Taiwan October exports hit record

Taiwan's exports totaled US$32.23 billion in October 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 4.9% sequentially and 11.2% on year, while the month's imports reached US$24.77 billion, rising 5.1% sequentially but dropping 1.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components generated highest value of US$12.970 billion in October, decreasing 0.8% sequentially but increasing 21.8% on year. ICs took up 90.2% of the segment's value.
Exports of US$280.31 billion and imports of US$232.53 billion for January-October rose 3.4% and declined 0.8% respectively on year.
MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, October 2020 (US$m)
Export market
Oct 2020
Jan-Oct 2020
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
Exports
Proportion of total
Trade balance
China plus HK
14,194
44.0%
8,625
122,275
43.6%
70,563
Six ASEAN countries
4,838
15.0%
1,832
43,229
15.4%
13,754
US
4,814
14.9%
1,861
41,267
14.7%
14,608
Europe
2,600
8.1%
(737)
22,924
8.2%
(6,287)
Japan
2,155
6.7%
(1,923)
19,381
6.9%
(18,095)
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020