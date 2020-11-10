Taiwan October exports hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$32.23 billion in October 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 4.9% sequentially and 11.2% on year, while the month's imports reached US$24.77 billion, rising 5.1% sequentially but dropping 1.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components generated highest value of US$12.970 billion in October, decreasing 0.8% sequentially but increasing 21.8% on year. ICs took up 90.2% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$280.31 billion and imports of US$232.53 billion for January-October rose 3.4% and declined 0.8% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, October 2020 (US$m) Export market Oct 2020 Jan-Oct 2020 Exports Proportion of total Trade balance Exports Proportion of total Trade balance China plus HK 14,194 44.0% 8,625 122,275 43.6% 70,563 Six ASEAN countries 4,838 15.0% 1,832 43,229 15.4% 13,754 US 4,814 14.9% 1,861 41,267 14.7% 14,608 Europe 2,600 8.1% (737) 22,924 8.2% (6,287) Japan 2,155 6.7% (1,923) 19,381 6.9% (18,095)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020