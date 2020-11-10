Bits + chips
Taiwan October exports hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's exports totaled US$32.23 billion in October 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 4.9% sequentially and 11.2% on year, while the month's imports reached US$24.77 billion, rising 5.1% sequentially but dropping 1.0% on year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronic components generated highest value of US$12.970 billion in October, decreasing 0.8% sequentially but increasing 21.8% on year. ICs took up 90.2% of the segment's value.

Exports of US$280.31 billion and imports of US$232.53 billion for January-October rose 3.4% and declined 0.8% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan's main export markets, October 2020 (US$m)

Export market

Oct 2020

Jan-Oct 2020

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

Exports

Proportion of total

Trade balance

China plus HK

14,194

44.0%

8,625

122,275

43.6%

70,563

Six ASEAN countries

4,838

15.0%

1,832

43,229

15.4%

13,754

US

4,814

14.9%

1,861

41,267

14.7%

14,608

Europe

2,600

8.1%

(737)

22,924

8.2%

(6,287)

Japan

2,155

6.7%

(1,923)

19,381

6.9%

(18,095)

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.