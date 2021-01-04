Unikorn to begin production of 100W GaN-on-Si chips

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Unikorn Semiconductor, a provider of foundry services for III-V compound semiconductor components, will extend production of GaN-on-Si chips for fast charging devices from 65W chips to 100W ones in second-half 2021, according to Lee Biing-jye, chairman of Epistar, the parent company of Unikorn.

Fast charging devices will use more 100W GaN-on-Si chips in 2021, Lee said.

Xiaomi offered Type-C fast charging plugs based on 65W GaN-on-Si chips in first-half 2020, while Lenovo, Anker, Aukey and Baseus launched fast charging devices based on 60-65W GaN-on-Si chips in second-half 2020.

Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the global top-three suppliers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips. Navitas are expected to obtain orders from Apple and other vendors in 2021, with TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips, industry sources noted.

Since TSMC has 3-4 MOCVD sets for producing 6-inch epitaxial GaN-on-Si wafers and chips with monthly production capacity of 1,500-2,000 such wafers, TSMC has to outsource such production if demand exceed its in-house production capacity, the sources indicated, adding that TSMC will reportedly outsource production to Unikorn if the occasion arises.