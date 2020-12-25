LED
EnnoStar to see mini LED taking up 20-30% of 2021 revenues, says Epistar chairman
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EnnoStar, a holding company jointly established by Epistar and Lextar Electronics, expects applications of mini LED technology to contribute 20-30% of its 2021 consolidated revenues, according to Epistar chairman Biing-jye Lee.

EnnoStar will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in place of Epistar and Lextar on January 6, 2021.

Around 10 million mini LED-backlit devices and fine-pitch RGB mini LED displays will be shipped globally in 2021, 10 times the shipments in 2020, industry sources said.

Epistar is undertaking final testing of mini LED chips and will start production in January 2021, later than the originally scheduled fourth quarter of 2020, Lee noted. Having planned capex of NT$6.0 billion (US$208 million) for 2020, Epistar has upgraded 80-90% of LED chip production equipment in Taiwan to produce mini LED chips, Lee indicated.

Unikorn Semiconductor, Epistar's subsidiary that provides foundry services for III-V compound semiconductor components, began to ship 65W GaN-on-Si chips used in fast power charging devices in 2020 and has developed 100W models, with shipments expected to kick off in the second half of 2021.

Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye (right)

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, December 2020

