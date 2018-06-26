Epistar to spin off VCSEL wafer foundry business unit

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED wafer and chip maker Epistar has disclosed its board of directors has decided to spin off the company's VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) epitaxial wafer foundry business by transferring it to a newly-established wholly-owned subsidiary, tentatively named Epistar Semiconductor, with the transfer to complete by October 1, 2018.

The separation is to provide dedicated foundry services and increase efficiency in resource utilization, Epistar said. With total assets valued at NT$1 billion (US$33 million), Epistar Semiconductor will issue 100 million initial shares at par value of NT$5 and for sale at NT$10 per share to Epistar. Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn will step down to become president of Epistar Semiconductor and Epistar vice president Patrick Fan will become new president of the parent company.

Epistar Semiconductor will focus on outsourced production of VCSEL epitaxial wafers and GaN-on-Si chips. With the original equipment from the parent company, Epistar Semiconductor will have initial monthly production capacity of 2,000 4-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers used to make VCSEL chips for producing optical data communication components.

Epistar Semiconductor is also setting up monthly production capacity of 2,000 6-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers for making chips for 3D sensing components and plans to gradually expand the monthly capacity to 5,000-60,000 wafers. In addition to wafer foundry services, Epistar Semiconductor can produce VCSEL chips.

Epistar Semiconductor will begin to ship 4-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers as soon as possible and 6-inch ones in small volume in fourth-quarter 2018. The company estimates that business operation in fourth-quarter 2018 can break even if overall capacity utilization reaches 60% and it expects to have profits in 2019.

Epistar originally expected to begin shipments of mini LED chips for smartphone backlighting in second-half 2018, but such shipments will be delayed until 2019, company chairman Lee Biing-jye said.

The delay is because yield rates for mini LED chips are still not high enough and potential clients defer production of new products using mini LED chips due to too high cost, Lee explained.

Epistar is still undertaking trial production of mini LED chips, Lee said, adding it expects demand for mini LED chips to take off in 2019 and mini LED chips to take up 30-40% of its production capacity for blue-light LED chips in 2020.

Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye (2nd from left), president Jou Ming-jiunn (2nd from right) and vice president Patrick Fan (left)

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, June 2018