RAC to supply electric buses to southern Taiwan firm

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

RAC Electric Vehicles has disclosed it has signed a contract with South Taiwan Bus, a public bus service operator Kaohsiung, to supply 14 low-floor electric buses totaling NT$138.9 million (US$4.5 million).

This is the second time that South Taiwan Bus has purchased electric buses from RAC.

In May 2018, RAC also sold 12 low-floor electric buses to a public bus service operator in Taipei.

RAC's low-floor electric bus is 12 meters long, weighs 12 tons and has a maximum speed of 120km/hour and maximum endurance distance of nearly 400km, with the body and the entire control system designed by RAC on its own.

RAC will also set up a power charging station and a smart power storage facility at South Taiwan Bus' depot.

RAC, which expects to sell nearly 30 electric buses in 2018 and 150-200 in 2019, posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.18 million, net loss of NT$83.25 million and net loss per share of NT$1.44 for first-half 2018.

RAC's electric buses

Photo: Company