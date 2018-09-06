Green energy
RAC to supply electric buses to southern Taiwan firm
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

RAC Electric Vehicles has disclosed it has signed a contract with South Taiwan Bus, a public bus service operator Kaohsiung, to supply 14 low-floor electric buses totaling NT$138.9 million (US$4.5 million).

This is the second time that South Taiwan Bus has purchased electric buses from RAC.

In May 2018, RAC also sold 12 low-floor electric buses to a public bus service operator in Taipei.

RAC's low-floor electric bus is 12 meters long, weighs 12 tons and has a maximum speed of 120km/hour and maximum endurance distance of nearly 400km, with the body and the entire control system designed by RAC on its own.

RAC will also set up a power charging station and a smart power storage facility at South Taiwan Bus' depot.

RAC, which expects to sell nearly 30 electric buses in 2018 and 150-200 in 2019, posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.18 million, net loss of NT$83.25 million and net loss per share of NT$1.44 for first-half 2018.

12m-long low-floor electric buses developed by RAC Electric Vehicles

RAC's electric buses
Photo: Company

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.