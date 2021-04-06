Taiwan promoting electric buses in public transport

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has set aside a budget of NT$8.5 billion (US$299 million) for 2021-2024 to promote development and production of electric buses, and use of such buses in public transportation.

MOTC is implementing a 10-year program with the goal of completely replacing gasoline- and diesel-powered public buses with electric ones in 2030.

In order to encourage domestic production of electric buses, MOTC in November 2020 introduced a pilot project to select local electric bus makers for demonstration purposes, and Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing and RAC Electric Vehicles are the first two qualified makers.

As prices for electric buss are 2-3 times those for gasoline- or diesel-powered ones, the pilot project offers a subsidy of up to NT$10 million for each electric bus purchased by transport service operators.