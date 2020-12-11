Fast-charge IC market in short supply

Cage Chao, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The fast-charge IC market has seen short supply partly because of tight capacity at foundries and fast growing demand from clients to support upgrades in chargers, according to industry sources.

This wave of momentum, mainly fueled by product upgrade demand, is expected to be strong and long, benefiting a host of IC designers, the sources said.

Demand ha sbeen strong not only for Type-C applications, but also for power managment and AC/DC chips that are produced mainly at 8-inch foundries, which are seeing severe capacity shortage, the sources said. Some analog IC vendors say it they had sufficient foundry support, their 2021 revenues could double annually, the sources added.