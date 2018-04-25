Apple adoption of Qi spurring wireless charging development, says Digitimes Research

Osiris Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

The competition among wireless charging standards did not come to an end when Apple decided to choose Qi of the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) for iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices in 2017. Instead, the move has pushed the member companies in the AFA (AirFuel Alliance) to exert efforts to develop magnetic resonance (MR) and other RF wireless charging solutions in order to win a new round of battle in the mid- and long-distance wireless charging segment, according to Digitimes Research.

Digitimes Research considers it a calculated move of Apple to usher in 7.5W wireless charging technology following the release of iOS 11.2. It is conservative as compared to the over 15W charging capacity of readily available wireless charging boards, but it is a rather bold step ahead compared to the mainstream 5W wireless charging technology used by most other smartphone models.

Although magnetic induction is currently the mainstream technology for the development of wireless charging, this technology still has a number of drawbacks in terms of practicality, including the safety issue of metal barriers, the flexibility for the alignment of transmitters and receivers, and the difference in charging efficiency as compared to direct charging via power cords.

For this reason, makers in the field are still developing multiple technologies for wireless charging, including the use of magnetic resonance, ultrasound, infrared, electromagnetic waves, radio frequency, and solar energy, making the development of rapid charging technology a focus of attention.

While IC solution providers Qualcomm and MediaTek, and smartphone vendors Huawei and Oppo have their respective rapid charging standards, Qualcomm's wireless charging solution appears to be taking the lead leveraging its 40% share in the smartphone application processor market.

However, the increasing popularity of USB PD (USB power delivery) and Type-C interfaces may start affecting Qualcomm's leadership, as well as the course of development in the wireless charging market.