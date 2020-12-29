Displays
InnoCare to see sales momentum continue into 2021
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

InnoCare Optoelectronics, a subsidiary of Innolux focusing on developing flat panels for medical applications, is on track to see its shipments of X-ray image inspection detectors and other equipment grow 10-20% in 2020, with the sales momentum to continue into 2021.

The X-ray flat panel detector (FPD) features a photodiode pixel array that performs as a CMOS image sensor to convert optical signals of the image into readable electrical signals, according to company sources.

Utilizing its a-Si TFT display technology, the firm can offer FPDs as large as 17- by 17-inch, the sources noted, adding that the company also provides glass-based semi-finished FPD products and ODM production services for customized FPDs.

InnoCare also engages in developing related components for FPDs such as scintillators, enabling it to offer one-stop services to clients, said the sources. It also designs and produces flexible X-ray inspection devices.

