Displays
InnoCare cooperates with university in smart pet medical care
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

InnoCare Optoelectronics has disclosed its X-ray flat-panel detector has been integrated with expertise from College of Veterinary Medicine, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, for medical care of pets.

Spun off from LCD panel maker Innolux in 2019, InnoCare specializes in developing medical display panels focusing on X-ray imaging.

The hardware/software integration of Mix V14C with the college's expertise in veterinary medicine can enable veterinarians to decide on optimal medical care plans for pets via diagnoses based on X-ray images, InnoCare said. InnoCare has improved processing of X-ray images and optimized operating procedures of interface for Mix V14C, the company noted.

Mix V14C has obtained certification by US FDA, CE Marking and Taiwan's FDA and has been promoted for use in human and veterinary medicine, InnoCare indicated.

The total number of pet dogs and cats in Taiwan will exceed the population aged below 15 years by year-end 2020, bringing an annual market value of over NT$21.7 billion (US$748 million) for pet medical care, InnoCare cited market forecast as indicating.

