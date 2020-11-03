Merry expects strong growth in 4Q20 shipment for TWS headsets

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electroacoustic device maker Merry Electronics has begun volume shipments for new TWS headsets and earphones in the fourth quarter of 2020, expecting sharp sequential growth in shipment for the product line, according to the company.

Since two major vendors of gaming PCs and notebooks will launch new models in the fourth quarter, Merry expects demand for gaming headsets to remain strong through 2021.

While fourth-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues are expected to increase sequentially and annually, shortages of components, such as MCUs, may affect shipments, Merry indicated.

Merry has also stepped into the medical care sector and launched assistive listening devices. The company is also developing devices integrated with image technology for use in video conferencing products.

Of third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$10.136 billion (US$348 million), 72% came from headsets and earphones, 25% from speakers, 3% from MEMS microphones and others.

Of the third-quarter revenues from headsets and earphones, TWS models accounted for 32% and gaming ones for 36%. Handset-use speakers accounted for 58% of the third-quarter revenues, with 25% from the PC and notebook segment.

Merry Electronics: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 10,136 57.27% 0.35% 21,758 (21.72%) Gross margin 12.37% (3.16pp) (1.69pp) 12.92% (1.67pp) Operating profit 393.2 40.54% (45.42%) 628.1 (67.89%) Net profit 392.0 31.78% (55.54%) 744.0 (64.27%) Net EPS (NT$) 1.90 3.60

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020