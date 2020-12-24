Taiwan Star to see 5G penetration reach 10% in 2021

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Star Telecom has seen its 5G penetration reach its target of 5% of its total mobile subscribers set for 2020, and the firm will step up its efforts to push the ratio to 10% in 2021.

The firm has accumulated 100,000 5G users since it began offering 5G commercial services in August, the company said in a statement.

According to industry sources, fellow company Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) is expected to secure over half a million 5G subscribers by year-end 2020, much higher than its expectation of 300,000.

Two other local rivals Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) have seen their 5G users exceed 300,000, respectively, the sources added.

Taiwan Star will also improve its 5G coverage rate to 80% in populous areas by year-end 2020 to promote its subscriber business, said the sources.

The overall 5G penetration in Taiwan is expected to reach 20% in 2021 thanks to the availability of more 5G budget phones and proliferation of related 5G applications, said the sources.