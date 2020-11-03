Integration of urban, rural spectrum resources vital to Taiwan 5G services, says T Star president

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Integration of urban and rural spectrum resources is badly needed to effectively accelerate 5G telecom development in Taiwan, and telecom operators should be encouraged to jointly set up more networks in remote areas to reduce the digital divide with urban areas, according to Cliff Lai, president of Taiwan Star Telecom (T Star).

Lai told Digitimes in a recent interview that Taiwan's top-5 telecom carriers have moved to establish 5,000 base stations in remote areas, but most of their coverage areas are overlapped, virtually equivalent to only 1,200 base stations in terms of actual coverage efficiency.

The government should revise regulations allowing telecom operators to share spectrum resources in remote areas, so as to build more effective base stations and boost 5G network coverage rate there, which will be a "triple-win" for the government, telecom carriers and consumers, Lai stressed.

Exorbitant spectrum bidding costs is another undesirable factor affecting 5G development in Taiwan, according to Lai. He said total costs paid by Taiwan's existing five telecom carriers to bid for popular 3.5GHz spectrums are higher than the corresponding costs in Italy, South Korea and Germany, which will heap heavy financial burdens on the carriers in the next 20 years if they fail to come out with new business models to minimize expenses and maximize profits.

Slow momentum for 5G B2C services

Lai also noted 5G B2C telecom services will see slow growth momentum initially. He cited GSMA statistics indicating that global mobile communication revenues edged up only 1.1% on year in 2019, when South Korea started 5G commercialization. The revenues may grow slightly higher in 2020-21 before returning to 1% or so in 2025, with the momentum mainly from South Africa, Latin America and East Europe, rather than the advanced regions with 5G services.

Lai said the lack of 5G killer applications and the reluctance of consumers to accept a significant hike in 5G service charges are the major factors behind slow expansion in global mobile communication revenues.

A GSMA survey shows that nearly 40% of consumers polled have expressed reluctance to pay higher charges for 5G than for 4G services, with most others willing to pay only 10% more than 4G charges.

Nevertheless, Lai said, telecom operators can leverage the traits of low latency, fast transmission and high bandwidth for 5G services to explore more B2B business opportunities by providing enterprise clients with multiple services such as eMBB, mMTC, and uRLLC to help them carry out digital transformation.

Lai cited statistics showing that the world's 5G B2B service market scale will expand from US$2.3 billion in 2020 to US$31.7 billion in 2026, for a CAGR of 54.4%.

Taiwan mobile telecom revenues declining

Lai also noted Taiwan's annual mobile telecom revenues have been falling after peaking at NT$217.1 billion (US$75.91 billion) in 2015, and the trend will harldy reverse in 2020 despite the commercialization of 5G services, with a 5.4% on-year decline registered in the first half of the year.

Lai said T Star's 5G network coverage has reached 80% in six metropolitan cities in Taiwan so far this year, with the corresponding rate to rise to 90% in 2021 before reaching 100% around the country in 2023.

The firm expects to see its total 4G and 5G service users top four million by 2025 with a 5G penetration of 80%, Lai said, adding that it will also extend 5G B2B services first to small and medium-size enterprises and then to big businesses through cross-industry collaborations.