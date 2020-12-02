Mobile + telecom
Taiwan Star to build 5G smart industrial parks
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Star Telecom will team up with HwaCom Systems, a broadband system integrator and network service supplier, to jointly develop and build 5G-based smart industrial parks to help Taiwanese companies speed up digital transformation.

The establishment of the industrial parks will optimize Taiwan Star's telecom capability and enterprise network solutions integrated with HwaCom's expertise in broadband networks, ICT technology and integrated smart solutions, according to Shing Chu, senior marketing vice president at Taiwan Star.

To cope with the traits of large space, high density of population and mobility of people working within the parks, Taiwan Star will build comprehensive traffic and security control systems within the parks along with other basic infrastructure and solutions for self-driving, IoV and sensing applications, Chu said.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.