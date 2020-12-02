Taiwan Star to build 5G smart industrial parks

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Star Telecom will team up with HwaCom Systems, a broadband system integrator and network service supplier, to jointly develop and build 5G-based smart industrial parks to help Taiwanese companies speed up digital transformation.

The establishment of the industrial parks will optimize Taiwan Star's telecom capability and enterprise network solutions integrated with HwaCom's expertise in broadband networks, ICT technology and integrated smart solutions, according to Shing Chu, senior marketing vice president at Taiwan Star.

To cope with the traits of large space, high density of population and mobility of people working within the parks, Taiwan Star will build comprehensive traffic and security control systems within the parks along with other basic infrastructure and solutions for self-driving, IoV and sensing applications, Chu said.