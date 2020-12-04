IT + CE
Foxconn posts record November revenue
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) saw its consolidated revenues climb 11.2% sequentially and 13.1% on year to a record high of NT$681.38 billion (US$24 billion) in November 2020.

The EMS provider's consolidated revenues for the first 11 months of 2020 slipped 3.26% on year to come to NT$4.64 trillion.

Some market observers believe Foxconn's strong revenue growths in November were driven by robust demand for the new-generation iPhone 12 devices and the momentum is expected to last into the first quarter of 2021. Since the manufacturing of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max - the most popular models of the series - are handled by Foxconn, the observers expect the Taiwanese company to have a good chance of achieving another monthly record in December.

In November, Foxconn's consumer electronics products enjoyed the highest on-month revenue growth, followed by components and others, cloud computing network products and computers. Consumer electronics products still had the highest on-year revenue growth, followed by cloud computing products, computers, and components and others.

