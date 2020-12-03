Foxconn, Quanta foraying into O-RAN hardware supply

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

As 5G commercialization shifts into high gear, ICT hardware makers including Foxconn Technology and Quanta Computer are eyeing business opportunities that are emegring significantly in the open radio access networks (O-RAN) segment, according to industry sources.

The market for telecom/networking hardware, ranging from core networks to base stations, has been dominated by a small group of equipment makers with little flexibility in pricing, the sources said. But under the O-RAN architecture, hardware makers able to meet specs standards set by O-RAN Alliance will be allowed to join the supply of base stations and radio access equipment, the sources said.

The sources continued that telecom operators can purchase related standard-specs hardware, mainly servers, to set up their own radio access networks or even base stations, which can then be coupled with software-defined solutions to achieve functions they need.

At the moment, both FHnet under Foxconn and Quanta Cloud Technology are all keenly developing related software/hardware integrated solutions to explore huge business potentials for the O-RAN segment.

FHnet has gradually relocated all its production back to Taiwan from China since 2018, and its O-RAN application solutions are now all made in Taiwan, mainly for clients in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, apart from supporting specific networks for experimental fields, the sources noted.

Quanta Cloud has rolled out different specs of hardware solutions for core networks and O-RAN applications, and is expected to launch a new solution integrating RF and antenna units for base stations in May 2021, the sources said.