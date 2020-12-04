Bits + chips
ATE Energy optimistic about 2021
Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

ATE Energy International, which provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management services on a contract basis, expects strong demand coming from the healthcare and energy engineering sectors to drive its growth next year.

ATE Energy with its EPC services has commenced several PV power generation projects in Taiwan, while obtaining new orders for healthcare facility engineering from Taiwan's local hospitals, according to company chairman Yuanrui Lu.

ATE Energy has also seen its business expand in Southeast Asia, and has obtained up to US$600 million worth of new orders for power plant construction from the Philippines, said Lu. Sales generated from the new orders, including those for healthcare applications, will buoy the company's sales performance in 2021, Lu indicated.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lu continued, ATE Energy has proceeded well with EPC projects in Southeast Asia with the market set to play a driver of the company's growth next year.

ATE Energy reported revenue of NT$2.53 billion (US$89.3 million) for the first 10 months of 2020, up 55.8% on year. The company also has about NT$5 billion worth of orders on hand.

