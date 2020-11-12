GSEO upbeat about 4Q20

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has said it is optimistic about business operation in fourth-quarter 2020.

GSEO has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.654 billion (US$57.0 million) for October, decreasing 11.08% sequentially but increasing 12.63% on year, and those of NT$12.624 billion for January-October grew 29.80% on year.

In response to speculation that the company's sales would slip further in November and December, GSEO said the sequential decrease in October resulted from long holidays impacting its production in China, and production will return to normal levels in November and December.

Through big data analysis and adding advanced production equipment, GSEO said it keeps improving yield rates to enhance competitiveness.

GSEO began to ship 7P (seven plastic lens pieces) lens modules for high-end smartphones in August 2020, according to industry sources. As a supplier in the ecosystem for the Apple iPhone, GSEO is likely to see shipments rise in fourth-quarter 2020, the sources noted.